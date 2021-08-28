 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom minutes to the U of A, Banner Medical Center and Downtown! Updated bathroom, kitchen and dual pane windows throughout. Two storage sheds convey. Newer Water Heater.Large two car carport with more room for parking! Corner Lot with room to build. Well kept and loved!

