3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000

Wow! Your chance to save thousands on this 3 bedroom plus a den in Rita Ranch! Some TLC and sweat equity will reward you greatly as this after rehab value is over $300,000. Super spacious kitchen, large bedrooms, covered patio and 2 car garage. Award winning Vail School district. Home sold AS IS.

