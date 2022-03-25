 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000

  • Updated

Excellent opportunity to buy a new home with all the benefits, home has been design for buyers piece of mind, features granite counter tops, stainless steel package appliances, designers flor tile throughout, recessed lights, dual pane windows for energy efficient, no HOE, a well stablished neighborhood and a lot more

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News