Beautiful 2-story home on Tucson's Eastside! This amazing home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and has A LOT to offer. The lower level has recessed lighting throughout, a half bath and a spacious kitchen with an island, pantry and additional storage in the dining area with added shelving. Head to the second level to find 2 guest bedrooms, 2 full-sized bathrooms and a spacious primary bedroom w/ large walk-in closet. Freshly painted exterior w/ covered patio, custom-built shed and a garden bench - Both items included in the sale (Custom desk in office can transfer with sale as well upon buyers request). Located on an end lot, this home also has the added privacy of only one direct neighbor. Schedule a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000
