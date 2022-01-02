 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,900

Seller will accept or counter any offers between $279,900-$299,900. Owner-agent. Be the first owner of this brand new energy efficient home centrally located with many upgrades including 9 ft ceilings, granite countertops, 42'' upgraded cabinets, can lighting, concrete tile roof, low-e dual pane windows, upgraded tile floors, 2-toned paint job, great room, pantry, plus warranties on all of it! Everything is new- new appliances, new water heater, new plumbing, new HVAC- you won't have to worry about your AC for the next 10 years because it is brand new, energy efficient, and covered under warranty until 2031!

