3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,900

Priced below the Zestimate! Amazing opportunity for affordable updated 1,303 SqFt 3 bed/2 full bathroom split floor plan masonry stucco bungalow home, no HOA, .17 acre R-2 private lot, mountain views in thriving Central Tucson. Outstanding opportunity for first time home buyers, seasonal visitors, parents looking to secure student housing and investors alike! Featuring N/S orientation, no CC&Rs, RV parking, single story, no stairs, on & off street parking, large concrete driveway, fresh paint inside and out, front covered patio and low care maintenance yard. Inside buyers will appreciate energy efficient double pane windows throughout, gas HVAC, dual cooled, updated ceiling fans, modern rectangular tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, open dining area, spacious living room, ceiling fans

