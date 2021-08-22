 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,900

1 year Home Warranty Offered! Amazing opportunity to own this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Horse property! Expansive front yard with an extended covered patio and fully fenced yard! Step inside the spacious living room warm palette, ceiling fans, & a formal dining room. The chefs kitchen features plenty of wood cabinets, stylish counters, all the essential appliances, pantry, and tile floor. Spacious family room for entertaining. Enjoy the serene master bedroom, private bathroom. The backyard provides ample space for the horses, entertaining, RV gate, and many horse facilities. Call now! Roof Completed and Termite Warranty!

