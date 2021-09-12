You won't want to miss this adorable and charming home in NW Tucson's desired Continental Ranch! Clean, well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts high ceilings, spacious living areas, and and beautiful curb appeal. Close to I-10, shopping, hiking, and other recreation! Continental Ranch has many amenities that make it the perfect fit for families or active adults! This will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000
