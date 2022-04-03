3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

Great Central location! Very well maintained Santa Fe style with 3 spacious bedrooms. . New water heater installed in 2020.,5 min drive to University of Arizona. 5 min to Bike path ,parks and grocery shopping (Trader Joe's, safeway..) About 10 min drive to Fine dinnings , La Encantada mall, Tucson mall and I-10.No permit parking in the neighborhood. No HOA. Great Central investment property.
