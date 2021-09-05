 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

Beautiful Northwest side home located at the end of the culdesac with no HOA and a brand-new AC unit and water heater. Upon entering the home you'll be greeted with an open floor plan, perfect for family and friends to enjoy all the main living areas. The kitchen features newer appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash. The warm color pallet, Pella windows, and updated fixtures in the bedrooms and bathrooms are move in ready just waiting for your personal touches. The backyard is an open canvas, ready for your vision to come to life. With plenty of room to add a pool the possibilities are endless.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News