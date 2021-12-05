 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

Don't miss out on this fantastic home now available near Valencia Rd. and Interstate 10. You will love this convenient location close to the Freeway, airport, mayor employers, schools, and shopping. Built in 2009 !This house is very spacious with over 1,650 sf. and it's in great condition. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, no carpet in the downstairs floor, good size and open kitchen, covered patio, tile roof, and 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with good size walk-in closet. You will appreciate the new interior paint, recently painted exterior, and neat and landscaped back yard with no rear neighbor. This home needs nothing and it's move in ready and it's waiting for you....come view it before it's too late!

