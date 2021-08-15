*No Lockbox! To schedule showing, call 914-318-4918. Do not disturb occupants* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PqBB1dCP4cn&mls=1 Beautiful 2story, 3-bed, 2.5 bath, with 2-car garage, located on corner lot. Main living area has 9-foot ceilings and is pre-wired for surround sound. Open floorplan on first level with a lovely guest bathroom. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with separate shower and tub in master with a double vanity. Backyard updated in 2020, comes with shed for extra storage. Exterior professionally painted in 2018. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island. Walking distance to community park with basketball courts and lots of open areas for other recreation. Perfectly located near Davis Monthan (10 min drive), and Downtown Tucson (15 min)
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.