3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Fantastic opportunity to own property literally across the street from the U of A. 3 bedroom bungalow, each with their own entrance. Extra large corner lot. Have parked 15 cars on one side and 10 on the other. 3 large double wrought iron gates to drive thru property. Real hardwood floors. Great for single family or students.

