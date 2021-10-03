 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Highly desirable TH Community, Pantano Townhomes, in Northeast Tucson will make a great home, investment property, retirement or 2nd home! Super cute w/ an eclectic flair. NEW Paint and updated details. Just under 1800sf, 3-bedroooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage and a bonus room off of the family room makes a perfect play room, office, meditation or yoga room. Single story w/ Fireplace and 2 private patios off of the kitchen and the owner's suite plus a beautifully updated kitchen. You will love the close proximity to Udall Park/Comm. Center, shopping, tons of dining and the bike loop for outdoor enjoyment! Community amenities include pool, tennis courts & basketball court. HOA maintains the front yards. Call today for an appointment to view!

