3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Red brick three bedroom, two bathroom home on a corner lot, just blocks from the UofA, shopping, entertainment, you name it! Freshly painted interior, expensive plantation blinds for window coverings, laminate wood floors and built in bookcases. All appliances convey. Fenced in yards with basketball court and storage shed. Location is prime with this house. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. No HOA. Hurry!

