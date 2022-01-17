 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

This really cool home has many one of a kind custom features such as cement kitchen countertops, floating shelves, sealed concrete floors, gorgeous sinks and cabinetry, a huge master walk in closet and master suite, custom trim and still has tons of potential to make this your own. It features a living and dining area as well as a family room and an extra room with windows that can be used as an office or den. Some of the property is unfinished and is being completed including a master bath, dry wall, etc. but make an offer or finish it to your liking.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News