3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,900

Beautiful home now available in Julian Ranch. You can't beat this fantastic location near Wilmot and I-10! Compare this property to new homes being built across the street and you will see that this one is a winner for the price !!This nice house offers 1,857 sf, 3 bedrooms + loft, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, spacious and open kitchen, formal living room, dining area, and breakfast bar. Enjoy all tile in the living areas, beautiful colors, plenty of nice natural light, and many special touches that make this home special. You will appreciate the great corner lot with big backyard, covered patio with extended concrete pad, and low care landscaping. This one will go fast....come view it before it's gone!Solar panels are leased.

