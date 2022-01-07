 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $286,000

Amazing location! Near restaurants & shopping spots. This beautiful single-level home offers a bright interior filled with so much natural light, ceiling fans, neutral palette throughout & carpeted bedrooms. Haven fun cooking your favorite recipes in this well-kept eat-in kitchen equipped w/oak cabinets, walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space, & SS appliances. Continue onto the primary bedroom to find a spotless bathroom w/walk-in closet. Enjoy your gatherings in this private backyard with covered patio and so much potential to make it your own. What are you waiting for? Make this gem yours today!

