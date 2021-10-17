 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $286,000

Great opportunity to own this lovely home! Located near schools, restaurants, & shopping spots. Keep yourself warm in the spacious living area w/wood-burning fireplace, perfect for chilly AZ nights. Home also includes a neutral palette, new flooring, and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Well kept eat-in kitchen features wood cabinets for all your storage, pantry, plenty of counter space, and large island w/breakfast bar. Sizable primary bedroom boasts a private bathroom and sliding-door closet. Secondary bedrooms have their own closets. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in your covered patio w/a refreshing breeze from the tree. The search is over! Make it yours now!

