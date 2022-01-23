 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,000

Newer built home in SE Tucson with gated community and Vail school district. Features 3 bedroom and 2 baths, large living room and kitchen combo, stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage. Energy efficient - 55 HERS score. Doucette Homes was the builder. Covered patio, walled in backyard and front landscaping with irrigation. Installed solar panel system, approx 4 months new.https://www.hersindex.com/hers-index/what-is-the-hers-index/

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News