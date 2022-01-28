 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,900

  • Updated

Seller will accept or counter any offers between $289,900-$299,900. Owner-agent. Be the first owner of this brand new energy efficient home centrally located with so many upgrades including 9 ft ceilings, granite countertops, 42'' upgraded cabinets, can lighting, concrete tile roof, low-e dual pane windows, upgraded tile floors, 2-toned paint job, great room, pantry, plus warranties on all of it! Everything is new- new appliances, new water heater, new plumbing, new HVAC, new roof- and all come with warranties! Centrally located and close to shopping, parks, bus lines, bars, restaurants, and near the Rillito Bike Path. Contact listing agent for a private showing or a personal video walkthrough.

