3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,900

Fantastic 3 bedroom plus den in Rancho Valencia. Featuring an open floorplan, large kitchen, finished backyard with artificial turf and pavers this home is ready for its next owner. The kitchen has an island with Granite countertop, gas range, and plenty of room to entertain. The large master suite has a spacious closet and ensuite bath sure please your buyer. Two more nice sized bedrooms, den, and a full hall bath complete the home. The den/office off the family room makes for a great work or play space for the family. The backyard is adjacent to common area and is finished with artificial turf, pavers, plus a full wall perfect for furry friends. The community is close to I-10 and has multiple parks with basketball courts, volleyball, playground, & more. Solar Transfers with Sale.

