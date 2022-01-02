 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $290,000

Ease of homeownership at your fingertips. This two-story home offers brand new carpet, new interior paint, spacious kitchen with movable island, undermount microwave, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. There is a powder room downstairs for guests, 3-spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, newer roof (2019), newer AC unit (3.5-years old), and 2-car garage. North/South exposure, covered patio, easy care landscaping, close to shopping, schools and the I-10. This home has it all! Come see today.

