3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $290,000

PRICED REDUCED for QUICK CLOSE!Fully gated semi-custom home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Features include bonus room, separate 2-car garage/workshop, she-shed with power and a loft, mountain view, elaborate backyard garden beds, meditation garden, ceremonial archways, paved driveway, large master suite, updated bathrooms and kitchen and more. Master suite with large walk-in closet and spacious shower. Two car extended garage with woodworking shop includes mini-split unit for your comfort. Parking available outside and inside gated property with addition space available in alley through back gate.Large (10x20) storage building with electricity and two lofts. Urban Oasis with mountain views and gardens.

