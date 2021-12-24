 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $294,900

Very clean 2 1/2 year old home with open floor plan and extended garage! Nine foot ceilings and ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen has taller cabinets and granite counter tops. There is a whole house water softener even to the hose bib for car washing. West garage wall is insulated. There is a 30 foot buffer behind back wall to the neighbors. Small park across street. Eight foot doors throughout home. Handicapped ready with door handles, wide hallways, and good space around kitchen island. Don't miss this one!

