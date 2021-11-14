 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

3br/2ba home in secluded Sotomayor Ranch. Open concept living with generous great room, large dining area and big island kitchen. Large master with walk-in closet and en suite bath. Nice sized bedrooms throughout. Den is currently used as 3rd bedroom, customize as you need. Remodeled hall bath with jetted tub and custom tile surround. Covered patio. Attached garage with extra yard access door. Lush rear lawn (real grass!), along with lime, lemon and blood orange trees. Community features a park and basketball court. Great location near NorthWest Medical Center, shopping, restaurants, and everything you need!

