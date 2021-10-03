 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

This Meticulously Maintained Home has it all. It's move-in ready and waiting for you! Its very private and park-like backyard sets this home apart and provides the perfect space for outdoor living under the expansive brick paver covered patio & rock waterfall. Popular floorplan features a large formal living/dining room and bay window. The kitchen/ family room combination features an abundance of countertop space, beautiful oak cabinetry with some slideout drawers , ceramic tiled floors and a built-in entertainment center. The primary ensuite features a bay window, a large walk-in closet, an extended dual vanity and a spacious ceramic tiled walk-in shower with beautiful glass doors. Hunter Douglas blinds and ceiling fans throughout! HVAC 2015, Water Heater 2019. COME FALL IN LOVE!

