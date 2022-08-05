 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

Look at this 1.0 Acre Lot with Views to the mountains and to the beautiful desert sunset. New Construction, 3 beds 2 baths. Tile floor throughout the house, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters , Tile roof. No HOA. Bring your horses and toys. Shared well with 2 other houses, Close to Casino del Sol and 10 minutes to Freeway. This one is the only New construction in an Acre available in the area. Price Range 295,000-310,000. Owner/Agent.

