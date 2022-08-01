 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $296,000

Beautifully updated ranch style home with a sparkling pool, spa, patio, & endless blue skies! Soothing palette, neutral tile floors, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, & ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, SS appliances, & stylish counters. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, plush carpet, & pristine baths. Grand primary retreat offers mirrored closet doors & a private en suite. Easy access to shopping! This desert gem will not disappoint!

