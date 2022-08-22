Perfect quaint home! This 3bed 2bath has tons of natural light and plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen is open, offers an abundance of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The master has a private ensuite, and closet space. Step into a large backyard with a workshop. Plenty of room to add a private oasis. Very close to shopping centers and restaurants!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $297,000
Un reporte policiaco describe el origen de las niñas de 8 y 10 años que murieron el sábado tras una fuerte tormenta e incluye la narración de los hechos por parte de la mamá.
The question our food writer gets asked most often is: What should I eat in Tucson? Here, she answers, for every occasion.
Go Dim Sum recently opened in Tucson's midtown area. Jo Jo Chan, who is also one of the masterminds behind Jun Dynasty and Noodleholics, saw a gap she could fill in dim sum options here.
What's happening in the Tucson, Arizona area this weekend? Roller skating party, free movies, Tucson's 247th birthday, beer festival, Kon Tiki bash, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
For Star subscribers: Investors are considering turning the 51-unit motel on Oracle Road into apartments after purchasing it for $2.8 million.
For Star subscribers: The National Weather Service in Tucson has added lightning to its monsoon tracker, including a running total of strikes recorded so far this season. But how do you detect something that, on average, only lasts for a fraction of a second?
A former downtown Tucson night club successfully argued that a contractual clause prohibited its landlord from locking the owners out amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
A husband and wife team visits artisans in different states south of the border, picking up art to sell at their Tucson shop and at fairs around the country.
For Star subscribers: The Postal Service has ended all studies consolidating mail processing facilities, though it's unclear if mail sorting will return to Tucson.