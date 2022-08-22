 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $297,000

Perfect quaint home! This 3bed 2bath has tons of natural light and plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen is open, offers an abundance of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The master has a private ensuite, and closet space. Step into a large backyard with a workshop. Plenty of room to add a private oasis. Very close to shopping centers and restaurants!

