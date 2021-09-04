 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

Beautiful 3BD/2BA in great midtown location. Nicely updated, with an open floorplan, kitchen with island, SS appliances, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. Lovely shaded enclosed backyard with gazebo, large covered patio, areas for grass, & fruit trees. Water harvesting, solar electric is fixed price every month, no HOA home warranty till March 2022. Super convenient to schools, restaurants, shopping & transportation. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!!

