3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

Range Price - Seller to entertain offers between $299,000-$315,000. Welcome to this beautifully maintained and updated east side home! Walking into the freshly painted home, you are greeted by a spacious, and wonderfully updated kitchen for all your cooking needs. Off the kitchen is an extra room that would be great for a home office or den area. Large tile is featured throughout the home, aside from the bedrooms. French doors open to reveal your personal oasis of a backyard, complete with natural grass, a workshop, and serene koi pond to enjoy! Another great attribute to the home are newly installed air curtains that keep cool or warm air inside the home, while keeping bugs and other critters outside

