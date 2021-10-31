 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Wonderful University Heights charmer on huge lot! This home will charm you with it's authentic Tucson feel, and it will wow you with it's space inside and out. Inside you will find a completely move in ready home with classic southwest styling. There is a large kitchen, separate living and family rooms, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Outside you will find the best curb appeal in the neighborhood, a great carport space, a large covered back patio, and a huge backyard with tons of possibilities. There is even street access to the backyard through a drive through gate that make it extremely usable. On top of that this home is located across from Miles Exploratory Learning Center, and it is also just about A .6 mile walk/bike ride to the University of Arizona campus! This is a must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News