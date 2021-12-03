 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Beautiful brand new construction by Doucette Homes in sought after Corazon Del Pueblo Community. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home features high end tile, an open floor plan with large family room and high ceilings. The spacious kitchen has high end quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large family dining area. Upstairs features large owner's bedroom with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. No neighbors behind! The easy access to the I-10 as well as the new construction difference make this a property not to be missed! Come take a look today!

