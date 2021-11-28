 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Adorable well maintained & updated home within walking distance of Reid Park. Charming home with plaster walls, ceilings & crown molding tells you its vintage 1950's but with all the modern updates you desire. Kitchen with quartz counters, glass tile backsplash & stainless appliances including gas range. HUGE laundry with built-in cabinetry, coffee/wine bar with beverage fridge. Spacious family room off kitchen with tile floors, stone fireplace with raised hearth. Split bedroom plan. Owner's suite with updated en-suite bath with glass tile shower. Updated guest bath with subway tile tub/shower. 2016 dual pane windows, 200 amp electrical, whole house rewired, recessed LED lighting. Great backyard for play & entertaining. 8 x 15 insulated shed has potential to be a studio just add AC.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News