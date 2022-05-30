 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000

Fully furnished Beautiful 3br 2ba fully furnished home Tiled Entry W/ Stunning Fountain. Large Family room fully equipped kitchen. Nice Backyard W/ Extended Covered Patio And Great Mountain Views. PLEASE CALL FOR EXACT PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News