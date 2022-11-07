 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,100

Must see this fully furnished home near Sabino Canyon. Enjoy this wonderful oasis with raised ceiling, private covered patio & spacious rooms. You will love this home with it's cozy feel and convenient location. Near shopping, golfing, restaurants and many amenities.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News