3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,400

FULLY FURNISHED. Adorable single family home in gated Rancho Esperero. Enjoy the community pool/spa and take advantage of Udall Park which has countless amenities and located just up the street! 3BR/2BA floorplan, covered patio makes the perfect place to enjoy Tucson Winters, 2 car Garage, minutes to shopping and eats. Cable/Internet INCLUDED and tenant is given $200/mo. credit toward remaining utilities. Off peak rate and terms negotiated. BEDS: King/Queen/Queen