3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,600

FULLY FURNISHED - Beautifully decorated 3bdr/2ba in Oro Valley! Minutes to Oro Valley Market Place, hiking and more this upstairs condo offers open/bright split bedroom floorplan, enjoy evening relaxing on your covered patio w/mountain views, kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access through single car garage to second floor and all living area ins on one level.Community offers sparkling pool and spa.Master bedroom has King size bed.Expanded basic cable and internet are included in the peak season (Dec-Apr) and monthly rent is $3,600. NO PET CATS