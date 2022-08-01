 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,800

Tastefully furnished 3bdr/2ba minutes to Udall Park in the gated community of Rancho Esperero!Formal Living/Dining Room, Family Room off kitchen, split bedroom floorplan.Bedroom 1 w/King and 2 guest rooms w/Queen.Community pool and spa!Expanded basic cable & Wifi included in rental rate. $200/mo. credit for remaining utility costs.

