3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

3bed 1bath, 1half bath.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
3bed 1bath, 1half bath.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The commercial truck crossed the median and traveled into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 where it struck a grey pickup truck, killing both occupants.
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
After pausing in 2020, Tucson's holiday favorite Winterhaven Festival of Lights is returning this December 2021.
People living near Guaymas sewage leaks plagued by vomiting, stomach distress, sore throats, headaches, and stinging or infected eyes.
Under the updated rules, casitas can be as large as 10% of their lot’s total square footage. For example, an 8,000 square foot lot could contain a casita as large as 800 square feet.
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.