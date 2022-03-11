 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Brand new construction on a full acre with no HOA! Great views of Tucson Mountain park await. Bright and open floor plan with an opportunity to choose an interior and an exterior paint color, cabinet finish, and granite from builder's options. Ceiling fans in every room. Estimated completion by June. Agent Contractor/Agent related to Seller.(*Floor plan pictured is for model, primary bath is plumbed for single sink.)

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News