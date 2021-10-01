 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Like new 3BD/2BA contemporary DR Horton home in Tres Pueblos on cul-de-sac with only one neighboring home. Open floor plan, light and bright. Great room with dining area, recessed lighting & tile floors in main areas. Kitchen features SS appliances, island, granite counters, pantry closet, plenty of cabinet space & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and dual sink. Large enclosed backyard with covered patio, extended patio and RV gate awaits your creative landscaping touches. 2 car garage and extended driveway. Low HOA fees. Convenient to shopping, schools, park, transportation, I-10 & I-19. Just built last year, you can move right in. Don't miss out, come and take a look today!

