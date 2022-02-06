 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

You will love the privacy and modern finishes in this elegantly remodeled townhome! Desirable, end of cul de sac location within easy walking access to THE LOOP, prime location within minutes of shopping, hiking, services of all sorts. Living Room features high 20+ ft ceilings and a fireplace. Each bedrooms has a walk in closet and its own private patio. Spacious kitchen with upscale finishes like granite and stainless steel. New paint, carpet, tile (on all main floor) new cabinetry (soft close). All lighting, plumbing, hardware fixtures replaced and new. New custom tile surrounds in all baths. Roof serviced with warranty. HVAC less than 5 yrs old. Agent / owner. Great pride of ownership community with pool, basketball and tennis courts. Move in ready and a must see home!

