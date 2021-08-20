 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Beautifully updated home with low-care landscape is the one you're looking for! Discover the open interior with a soothing palette, tile flooring, brand-new carpet in all the right places, an inviting great room with backyard access, upgraded lighting, & window blinds. The impeccable kitchen features ample wood cabinetry, SS appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. Enjoy great solitude in the main bedroom that offers a private bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The perfectly sized backyard offers a covered patio and artificial turf along with decorative stone. This beauty won't disappoint! Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize
Local news

Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize

  • Updated

“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News