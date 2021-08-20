Beautifully updated home with low-care landscape is the one you're looking for! Discover the open interior with a soothing palette, tile flooring, brand-new carpet in all the right places, an inviting great room with backyard access, upgraded lighting, & window blinds. The impeccable kitchen features ample wood cabinetry, SS appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. Enjoy great solitude in the main bedroom that offers a private bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The perfectly sized backyard offers a covered patio and artificial turf along with decorative stone. This beauty won't disappoint! Take a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000
