Truly move into a ready home conveniently located to all Tucson has to offer. Ceramic tile floor throughout the ground floor and beautiful lighting throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, gas top with exhaust hood, dishwasher, double oven, island breakfast bar, and pantry. Up the stairs, you will find a great loft for entertaining or to use as a den. The owners suite and master bath have a walk- in shower, dual vanities, and a super sized walk-in closet. Step outside to relax under the covered patio. The backyard is low care landscaped and ready to make this your backyard paradise. Make this home yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
The 71-year-old woman barricaded herself inside a residence after the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a shooting.
- Updated
A commercial truck went through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two other commercial trucks and passenger cars on I-10.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A second Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfight. One suspect was killed and another man has been arrested.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Black Rock Coffee Bar is opening the first of at least four Tucson locations. It already has 19 stores in the Phoenix area.
- Updated
No injuries were reported after the flight of an unmanned, high-altitude test balloon launched by World View Enterprises was terminated on Wednesday.
- Updated
Un testigo describe un tiroteo entre un oficial y un hombre dentro de un vagón del tren