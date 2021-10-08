 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Truly move into a ready home conveniently located to all Tucson has to offer. Ceramic tile floor throughout the ground floor and beautiful lighting throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, gas top with exhaust hood, dishwasher, double oven, island breakfast bar, and pantry. Up the stairs, you will find a great loft for entertaining or to use as a den. The owners suite and master bath have a walk- in shower, dual vanities, and a super sized walk-in closet. Step outside to relax under the covered patio. The backyard is low care landscaped and ready to make this your backyard paradise. Make this home yours today!

