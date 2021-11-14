 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Spacious Hacienda style home sits on a nice corner lot in the heart of Old Spanish Trail. It has an expansively great floor plan with easy care tile through out and New AC. The formal dining is great for entertaining and opens onto a the formal living room with raised hearth fireplace. Energy efficient and hard to find option of dual cooling. Spacious kitchen with integrated laundry and pantry. Huge master bedroom suite with adjacent sitting room and private entrance. Backyard features an extended covered patio with Catalina mountain views. This home has so much potential and features abundant amounts of storage inside and out. Architecturally pleasing and well built masonry walls in front and back. Range pricing $300,000-$310,000.

