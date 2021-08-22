 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe style home with mature landscape is now on the market! Enter through the well-sized courtyard & continue into the living room to discover high ceilings w/exposed beam, corner fireplace, neutral tile t/o ground floor, and designer palette. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with Mexican tile counters, mosaic backsplash, pantry, and track lighting. The primary bedroom features its own bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing evenings under the covered patio or cozy up next to the fire pit. Take advantage of this Community's amenities such as tennis courts, pool, and more! This beauty won't last long. Call today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News