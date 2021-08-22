Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe style home with mature landscape is now on the market! Enter through the well-sized courtyard & continue into the living room to discover high ceilings w/exposed beam, corner fireplace, neutral tile t/o ground floor, and designer palette. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with Mexican tile counters, mosaic backsplash, pantry, and track lighting. The primary bedroom features its own bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing evenings under the covered patio or cozy up next to the fire pit. Take advantage of this Community's amenities such as tennis courts, pool, and more! This beauty won't last long. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000
