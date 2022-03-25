 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

This new construction offers stunning views of Tucson Mountain Park on a full acre with no HOA! Make this bright and open home your own by getting in fast to select cabinet finish, an interior and an exterior paint color, granite color, and wall tile for tub/shower surrounds from builder's options. Projected completion in June! (Plan pictured is for model; home on site may vary slightly. Primary bath is plumbed for single sink) Agent/Contractor, Agent related to Seller.

