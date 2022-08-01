 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $307,000

Gorgeous Northwest home! This 3bed 2bath home has a spacious Family Room with brick fireplace. Incredible vaulted ceilings in main living areas and Master Bedroom. Natural light throughout the home, separate Dining Area, sliders to backyard from Family Room & Master Bedroom. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and an open layout with a Breakfast Area, The property offers a space patio covered.

